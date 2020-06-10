Lieberman, Carole, 86, of Woodland Hills passed June 6, 2020. Loving and devoted wife for 64 years of Richard (Rick) Lieberman, loving mother of Lori (Kude) and Nancy Lieberman, proud grandmother of Jesse Kude, Carleigh Blanks (Scott), David Kude, and Cameron Kude, adoring Dramma of Alyson Thrasher (Aaron), loving great-grandmother of Zachary and Eliot Blanks.Beloved sister of Joel Tankenson (Janice), adored aunt of David Tankenson (Laura), Alisa Spivak (Peter), Aaron Tankenson (Mandy), and Rachel Linares, and their children. Born October 10, 1933 in Los Angeles to Pearl (Konigsberg) and Nathan Tankenson OBM, Carole was an intense champion of equal rights who despised phonies and bigots. A lover of dark cHOCOlate and a good Chardonnay, Carole ran the financial operations of Ricklen Sales for over 40 years. She was always the rock her family and her many dear lifelong friends depended upon. Carole loved Maui, Santa Barbara, and found peace and serenity on top of the Mendenhall Glacier. She dug Sinatra and Streisand, Diamond and Redford, and scored a private Secret Service nighttime tour of the Clinton White House in 1994, during which she was photographed at the White House Press podium. A private family graveside service was conducted at Mt. Sinai, Hollywood Hills, on June 9. Those who to wish may donate to the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging in Carole's name.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 10, 2020.