August 27, 1932 - February 14, 2019 Carole Ruth Shostak, 86, passed away peacefully in her home in Encino on February 14, 2019. She leaves her husband, S. Richard Shostak, her children Stuart (Jeanine), Dennis (Shari), and Cynthia Margolis (Dean), her grandchildren Joshua and Matthew Margolis, and Lisa Shostak, and her brother Neil Blumenthal (Elaine), and his children, Debbie and Denise. Known for her positive outlook on life, her friendly attitude, and her sense of humor, Carole's dedication and love for her family will be remembered and dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests sending a donation to the or the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019