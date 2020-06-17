Caroline Curtis Bramhall
January 11, 1924 - May 25, 2020 Caroline Curtis Bramhall died peacefully this past Memorial Day at the age of 96. Carol was a gracious host and bon vivant, a patron of the arts, a world traveller, and Pasadena's most enthusiastic grandmother. She was spirited in her later years, but entered full-time memory care in 2016 and eventually succumbed to complications related to COVID-19. Carol leaves two half-siblings, two children, three step-children, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
