September 18, 1919 - February 17, 2019 Caroline Bustos Wagner, 99, of Ventura, California, passed away in her daughter's home in Hemet, California, on February 17, 2019. Caroline was born September 18, 1919 in Ventura, Ca. She worked as a Los Angeles City Police dispatcher for 17 years. She was very active in the California Hispanic Society and the International Women's Club, Hollywood. Caroline attended Sunday Mass at Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and found peace and joy in her faith. Caroline played many roles: loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend to many. She delighted in time spent with her family, making her home the center of family parties and events and filling that home with pictures of her daughters and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband August, her sister Maria Bustos Jefferson, and grandsons Floyd Pettus and Ronald Neisinger. She is survived by her 5 daughters: Gloria Pettus, Connie Roberts, Hope Mulstay, Christine Neisinger, and Rose Tallman; 22 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 28 great-great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Friends and family are invited to visiting hours from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A Most Holy Rosary will be recited in the Funeral Home at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the San Buenaventura Mission, 211 E. Main Street, Ventura. Interment immediately following funeral service at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019