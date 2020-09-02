January 17, 1927 - August 31, 2020 Caroline Yarbrough Heyler died peacefully at home on August 31,2020. She was born January 17, 1927 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Her parents, John D. Yarbrough and Mary Davis Gerard, were born in South Carolina and Kentucky, respectively. Caroline attended John Burroughs Junior High School, Los Angeles High School, and UCLA, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi and belonged to the first class to graduate from the UCLA School of Business. She was married to Grover Heyler after both graduated from UCLA in 1949. They moved to Berkeley so he could attend law school at Boalt Hall (now Berkeley Law) while she worked as a buyer at the H.C.Ca
pwell Department Store in Oakland. Following his graduation they returned to Southern California, where he joined the law firm of Latham & Watkins, and where they raised their family. She was very active in sports, playing golf at the Los Angeles Country Club. tennis at Riviera Tennis Club and paddle tennis at the Jonathan Club. She was also active in the College Alumnae Auxiliary of the Assistance League, and was a volunteer answering the Cancer Information telephone help line for many years. She served as a member of the California Commission on Prison Education for ten years, during which time the Commission advised the Department of Corrections on education for prisoners that would help them learn job skills, reducing recidivism after release. Her friends will remember her for her intelligence, quick wit and warm heart. She is survived by her husband Grover, with whom she recently celebrated 71 years of marriage; her children, Richard, Sue (Sioux Crowley) and Randy; her daughter-in-law Kelly Heyler and son-in-law Mike Crowley; her grandchildren, Alexandra and Trevor Schack, Rachel Heyler and Colleen Heyler Johnson; her niece Jill Peters; and Jill's children Caroline and Heather. Services will be held privately.