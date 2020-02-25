|
|
1930 - 2020 Carolyn Cooper Heine died in her sleep, February 15, 2020, at a board and care facility in Montrose, California, close to family and friends. Carolyn had retired in 2018 as USC's Assistant Registrar, after 59 years of work there. Starting as a secretary, she rose to become the Law School Dean's Assistant, and its Placement Director.In 1967, she was appointed Executive Director of the state's Commission on the Status of Women, moving with her two boys to Sacramento. In her seven years there, the Commission explored a number of significant women's issues and mobilized support in the legislature to outlaw employment discrimination against women and remove most restrictions on divorce.Returning to USC in 1974, she founded and led the Women in Management organization, providing a support network for professional staff and faculty, that continues to this day.Carolyn leaves behind her son Michael (Diane), granddaughters Allison (Kris) and Leah Heine, great grandson Alexander, sisters Kathleen and Marguerite Cooper, niece and care-giver Robbin Bickston and many other beloved nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband Howard Heine, her domestic partner Robert F. Tooper, and her son John Howard Heine. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to will be appreciated. A celebration of Carolyn's life is planned for the spring.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 25, 2020