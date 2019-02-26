August 31, 1922 - February 15, 2019 Carolyn passed away peacefully at home at the age of 96, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Topeka, Kansas, and, over the years, made her home in Beverly Hills, then Palm Springs, briefly in New York, Santa Monica, Brentwood, and finally in Westlake Village where she enjoyed her view of the beautiful green hills. As a child and young woman, Carolyn acted in movies and enjoyed a brief singing career. While living in Palm Springs, she and husband, music publisher Edwin H. "Buddy" Morris (married 1945-1970), enjoyed close friendships and fun times with some of the most celebrated actors and singers of the day. Carolyn was an elegant, independent, and radiantly beautiful woman with a positive attitude and a zest for life. She traveled the world, enjoying art and adventure. Most importantly she cherished her family, her lifelong friends, and her precious canine companions. She will be dearly missed by all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her very treasured extended family members, and her beloved friends. Carolyn was cremated, and a private family remembrance was held in her honor. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2019