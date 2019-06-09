February 20, 1941 - May 27, 2019 Carolyn Eleanor Taffel passed away on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She graduated as valedictorian from Henry Grady High School in Atlanta, earned a bachelor's degree in early childhood development from Goucher College in Baltimore MD in three years, and after a brief marriage, moved to Atlanta to raise her three children. After her children became independent, Carolyn moved to Santa Monica, CA, where she pursued a lifelong interest in early childhood development by teaching kindergarten for the next 20 years in the LA public school district in underserved neighborhoods. By all accounts, she was beloved by her students, their parents, and her colleagues. After retiring from teaching, she immersed herself in volunteer activities, several of which involved continued efforts to assist underserved children. More than anything else, Carolyn's life was marked by kindness, selflessness, generosity, and warmth. She had an exceptional ability to make human connections with people regardless of their race, creed, religion, status, or background. She spent her life interested in and investing in others, never herself. Her currency was human connection, not money or material wealth. She was extremely bright, but never arrogant. She admired Emerson's description of success: "To laugh often and much: To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children … To leave the world a better place ... To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." By this measure, Carolyn Taffel succeeded brilliantly. Carolyn is survived by her three children Melissa Fay (Todor) of La Jolla CA, Michael Goldfarb (Sally) of Franklin TN and Joshua Goldfarb (Charlotte) of Atlanta, GA, her sisters Shirley Taffel (George LeRoy) of Black Mountain NC and Gail Taffel (Richard Carroll) of Marietta GA, her brother Larry Taffel (Lenny) of Marietta GA as well as her grandchildren Aidan Fay, Liam Fay, Margo Goldfarb, Maya Goldfarb, Nora Goldfarb, Ethan Goldfarb and Ralston Goldfarb. Carolyn asked that donations in her memory be made to the . Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary