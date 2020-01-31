|
|
January 2, 1941 - January 16, 2020 Carolyn residing in Waimanalo Oahu Hawai`i passed peacefully at home with loving Ohana at bedside. Predeceased by husband Kenji, she is survived by Lance (Robynn), Stacy Armstrong (Tim), grandchildren Alana, Alexa, Curtis, Brance. After graduating from LA's Marinello School of Beauty, she diligently built clientele at Ben K's Beauty in Crenshaw for many years; Returned to Kailua to open her own business House of Beauty. She loved tropical flowers, traveled widely, enjoyed Las Vegas, vacationed aboard cruise ships. Celebrated 79th birthday on Pride of America's 7-day Hawaiian cruise filled with Aloha spirit, breath taking beauty, memories. In California, she is survived by sister Miriam Murakami Fujioka; Nephews, nieces Kevin, Janine, Serena, Ueda's Miles, Mury, Rikki; Cousins George Shigematsu (Janice), Jonathan, Joslyn; Duardo's George, Garrett, Taryn.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 31, 2020