July 22, 1937 - October 14, 2020 On October 14, 2020, at age 83, our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend Carolyn Jean Sepko passed away in her home in Rolling Hills Estates with family and caregivers by her side. She was and will remain a true beauty and our queen. Born in Oklahoma in 1937, Jean moved to Los Angeles with her family in 1939, and went on to become an artist, teacher, musician, gardener, philanthropist, devoted mother to four children, and wife to her beloved Wally - whom she now joins in eternity. Jean's love of natural beauty and generosity will impact generations to come. We are graced to have known her. A burial service will take place at Forest Lawn in Cypress on November 4th at 2pm.



