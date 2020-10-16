March 31, 1934 - October 13, 2020 Carolyn Lieber, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 86. She was predeceased by her late parents, Tina and Morris Goomnitz, sister and brother in law, Edith and Dr. Louis Harris, as well as brother and sister in law, Peggy and Bernard Gordon. She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Lieber, daughter, Sally L. Gold, son, Jeremy Lieber, and grandchildren, Evan & Eric Gold, and Rebecca & Joseph Lieber. Born in New York City, New York, Carolyn attended the High School of Music & Art, then the University of Vermont, and graduated from Mills College of Education in New York with a degree in Education. She looked forward to every summer where she would spend the season at Silver Birch Camp which her parents owned. She taught at PS40 in New York City and Hartsdale Elementary School in Hartsdale, New York. She and Arthur married in 1956, moving to Prairie Village, KS in 1958. There she was active in the League of Women Voters, Council of Jewish Women, and B'nai B'rith Women. In 1965 they moved to Woodland Hills, CA, where Carolyn was president of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) at Collins Street Elementary School, and a member of Skirball Cultural Center's first docent class where she volunteered for 25 years. One of her most memorable volunteer experiences was when Los Angeles hosted the 1984 Olympic Games. She loved playing tennis and walking the Calabasas Park Lake. Her clever wit, warm and generous nature will be missed. The family would like to extend their gratitude to her caregivers, Carmen Davies and Sally Guevara.



