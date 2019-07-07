Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Orange County Buddhist Church
909 South Dale Avenue
Anaheim, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Nakagawa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Haruko Nakagawa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Haruko Nakagawa Obituary
Carrie Haruko Nakagawa, born on the Big Island of Hawaii and resident of Cypress, California, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Sister, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 27, 2019.She now joins her beloved parents, Tadashi and Tokiko Matsuda, and her brother Robert Matsuda, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Maurice, her beloved children Renee (Hiroki) Noda, Jon (Sandra) Nakagawa, Sean Nakagawa, and Niki (Jeremy) Marasigan, cherished grandchildren Kyle, Taryn, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Morgan, and dear siblings Alice Kawamoto, and Wallace Matsuda.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3 P.M. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 South Dale Avenue, Anaheim, California 92804. Aloha casual attire please. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now