Carrie Haruko Nakagawa, born on the Big Island of Hawaii and resident of Cypress, California, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Sister, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 27, 2019.She now joins her beloved parents, Tadashi and Tokiko Matsuda, and her brother Robert Matsuda, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Maurice, her beloved children Renee (Hiroki) Noda, Jon (Sandra) Nakagawa, Sean Nakagawa, and Niki (Jeremy) Marasigan, cherished grandchildren Kyle, Taryn, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Morgan, and dear siblings Alice Kawamoto, and Wallace Matsuda.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3 P.M. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 South Dale Avenue, Anaheim, California 92804. Aloha casual attire please. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 7, 2019