September 25, 1922 - October 5, 2020 Carrie passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 5, 2020 in Pasadena, CA. at the age of 98. She led an active life and enjoyed exercise and travel. She also loved music, singing and dancing. Carrie liked to read and study the Bible, to cook, and cherished family gatherings. Her Vibrant and spirited presence will be missed by her family and all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a future date, to be announced.



