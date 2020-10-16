1/
Carrie Yoon Kwon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 25, 1922 - October 5, 2020 Carrie passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 5, 2020 in Pasadena, CA. at the age of 98. She led an active life and enjoyed exercise and travel. She also loved music, singing and dancing. Carrie liked to read and study the Bible, to cook, and cherished family gatherings. Her Vibrant and spirited presence will be missed by her family and all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a future date, to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved