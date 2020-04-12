|
|
January 28, 1939 - March 23, 2020 Carroll Logsdon IV, 81, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 23, in Boise, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores Marie (Gossman) Logsdon and Carroll Logsdon III. Born on January 28, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, he resided there for most of his life. He served as an executive in the concrete construction industry for 50 years, beginning as a cement finisher with his family's firm, Gossman and Gossman in the 1950s. He completed his BS degree at USC in 1974, after a decade of night school, while working for Del Jex, Inc. He took pride in the many projects he designed and built over the years, before retiring in the late 2000s. He was also a proud member of the national civil engineering fraternity, Tau Beta Pi. He loved spending time with his extended family at their annual camping trips, huge picnics, and holiday gatherings – where he was known for his keen wit, sharp mind, wry sense of humor, infectious smile, and legendary stuffed mushrooms. In addition to basic joys, like barbequing, gourmet cooking, gardening, playing guitar, and singing, he was fascinated with US history, family heritage, and traveling the country by car. He was a formidable athlete throughout his life. A sprinter and long jumper as a teen, he came to love golf, volleyball, jogging, walking, skiing, and the thrills of white-water rafting and skydiving. He was also a loyal fan of the USC football team and couldn't wait to watch their games. He is survived by his son Carroll Scott Logsdon, daughter-in-law Tamela, daughter Wendy Sand, and son-in-law Darren; his granddaughters: Heather, Amber, Audrey and Katherine; his siblings: Angel Macdonald, Philip Logsdon, Stanley Logsdon, and Bill Faulkner; as well as many cousins and friends. He was always a fighter – willful to the end – and he will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 12, 2020