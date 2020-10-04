March 15, 1946 - August 7, 2020 Cary R. Collons, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home. Cary was born in Los Angeles, CA on March 15, 1946 to Edward and Ann (Gitelson) Rothschild and raised in Cheviot Hills. Cary attended Bel Air Prep (now John Thomas Dye) and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1963. Cary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Cary was the matriarch of her family. The Collons' home was always the site for family gatherings and holiday celebrations bringing old and new friends together. Cary had a special way of making people feel important and comfortable. Cary taught ballet at the Rosanne Zimmerman Ballet Center for several years. This is where she found joy and pleasure in teaching the children the art of ballet. Cary also enjoyed writing, poetry and taking long walks with her family. Cary is survived by her husband of 40 years Mark, her daughter Kacy, her son Bradley (Sophie) and 5 grandchildren: Alexis, Sydney, Jared, Colin and Sam. Cary is also survived by her sister Trudy (Andy) Rosen. Cary was diagnosed in 2016 with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). The course of the disease was slow and gradual. With strength and determination, Cary fought the disease. PSP eventually took her life. In Cary's memory contributions may be made to "CurePSP" or to "Concern Foundation/Marni Fund"May Her Memory Be A Blessing.



