November 17, 1942 - March 12, 2020 Caryn Sue Landy of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, March 12th, in Thousand Oaks, California, at the age of 77. Caryn was the devoted mother of Nina Cole (Randy), Joe Lachoff (Patti), Leah Silbert (Tony), Ana Kaplan (Greg), and Ben Lachoff (Hilary); the supportive and loving grandmother of Angel Celambrino, Olivia Lopes, Talon Borwick, Karin Vacakis, Nick Vacakis, Jordan Lachoff, Stella Silbert, Asher Lachoff, Bram Silbert, and Henry Vacakis; and the adoring great-grandmother of Nate Mousaw and Alyssa Mousaw. Caryn was predeceased by her parents, Nathan and Betty Landy. She is survived by her sisters Phyllis de Picciotto (Stan) and Linda Goldsman (Louis). She was a loyal and caring friend and a dedicated marriage and family therapist, always going above and beyond to help others with compassion and empathy. She loved her family most of all, and celebrating holidays and family events brought her great joy. She will be deeply missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 21, 2020