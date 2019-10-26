|
August 1, 1949 - October 14, 2019 Casimiro Edward Castillo (Ed) passed away on October 14, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. He was 70 years old. What Ed did in his 70 years is more than what many people do in a much longer lifetime. Ed graduated from the University of Colorado with degrees in psychology and sociology. He also attended Colorado School of Medicine for two years. It was in Denver that he first started his career in medicine as a cardiovascular technician at Denver General Hospital where he was recognized as an unapologetic supporter for patient rights. After relocating to Southern California, he became Director of Cardiovascular and Imaging Services at major medical centers where he ensured that the medical and ancillary staffs attended to patients in an efficient, professional, timely and humane manner. Ed's advocacy for the patient became the hallmark throughout his lifetime and was the mantle upon which his stellar reputation rested. Ed's mettle was tested numerous times by his own health challenges, but true to style he never complained or became a burden to others. Yet the unwavering support system of his loved ones provided the foundation that helped Ed thrive until his very last breath. Ed is survived by his partner, Daniel M. Graham of Santa Monica, California, his mother, Juliana Castillo, his sister, Rainbow Milo, his brothers Christopher Castillo and Michael Castillo of Denver, Colorado, and Charles Castillo of Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his father, Jose Atanacio Venceslao Castillo. Contributions in the name of Casimiro Edward Castillo may be made to the University of Colorado.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 26, 2019