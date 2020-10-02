May 4, 1954 - September 2, 2020 Catherine "Cathy" Celia Woodward, loving wife and mother of three passed away from breast cancer on Sept 2, 2020 surrounded by family. Cathy was born on May 4, 1954 in Oakland, CA, the youngest of three daughters, to Louis and Alice Celia. She attended UC Santa Barbara and received her masters degree in teaching. She worked in early childhood education as a preschool teacher before starting a family of her own. On June 21, 1980 she married her college sweetheart John "Woody" Woodward, raising their family in West Los Angeles. Friends would describe Cathy as full of life and energy, one of a kind and so fun. She had an infectious laugh and always lit up the room. She was passionate about travel, music, dancing, skiing, and mah-jongg. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, hosting parties, Christmas Eve, and other special holidays. She is survived by her loving husband John A. Woodward IV of 40 years, daughters Ashley Woodward (38) and Christina Graziano (33) son John "Jack" Woodward V (29) Son-in-law Andrew Graziano (35) and granddaughters Lucy (3) and Olivia Graziano (3 weeks) as well as her sisters Carol Boyd and Theresa Falaschi, and mother Alice Celia. Cathy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store