January 8, 1934 - July 16, 2019 Born on January 8th, 1934 Catherine died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 16th, 2019.Catherine was the daughter of Robert and Vera Cassilly, and sister to Robert, Richard, Francis, and Peter. She enjoyed growing up in Harford County Maryland on the family's dairy farm with her horse "Pal". Together, she and Pal explored the local pastures and streams that feed into the Chesapeake Bay. A lifelong animal lover, she once rescued a calf who was born lame and nursed it back to health. As a teenager, she took the train into Baltimore to attend Notre Dame College Prep High School and later Notre Dame College. She met Marcus Crahan at an Officer's Club dance while he was stationed nearby at Aberdeen Proving Ground. After 2 years of courtship, they married in 1954 at St. Frances Catholic Church. They spent their "honeymoon" driving across country to his hometown of Los Angeles. Eventually Catherine and Marcus settled in Windsor Square neighborhood. Catherine taught her sons that the well-being of our community rested in our hands, and she demonstrated this with a fierce determination. Whether it was taking them to protests of nuclear powerplants or picketing pornographic theaters, she made it clear that without the heavy lifting of good people, the world would "go to hell in a handbasket". She seized opportunities to make a difference wherever she saw them, from improving the playgrounds at St. Brendan's Catholic School and helping establish Loyola High's annual auction, to spearheading a beautification project through the Windsor Square Association which lead to the planting of shade trees along 3rd street. An active member of the community, Catherine volunteered in several wonderful organizations to include the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Orphanage Guild, the Loyola High Mother's Guild, and the Good Shepherd Center for Homeless Woman and Children. She was also an avid gardener, a licensed interior decorator, and an accomplished artist who enjoyed many outings with the California Art Club. When her children had grown, Catherine earned her Real Estate license and worked through Coldwell Banker for many years. Catherine married Daniel Florek in 2003, a gentle soul who passed away in 2018, and they shared many years together traveling the world and hosting wonderful family parties. Her favorite adventures included walking on the Great Wall of China and salmon fishing with her grandkids in Alaska. Catherine is survived by her 4 sons, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild: Marcus and his wife Cyndi, their daughters Catherine and Christine, and granddaughter Emerson; John Crahan; Thomas and his wife Laura, their children Caitlin, Thomas, and Claire; and Barnaby and his wife Sarah along with their children Jacob, Dylan and Luke. Mom had a fierce love and she poured her heart into the world around her. She'll be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know her for her strong spirit, her courage to overcome life's challenges, her generosity, her bountiful garden, artistic talent, and scrumptious recipes - including her apple pies.A funeral mass will be held at St Brendan's church in Los Angeles on Thursday July the 25th at 10:00am In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to: Children of The Night Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 21, 2019