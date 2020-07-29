June 17, 1928 - July 21, 2020 Sister Catherine Irene Findley, C.S.J. age 92, passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Born June 17, 1928 in Detroit Michigan, a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 19, 1947. Sister Catherine Irene could be described as a person who did "all of which woman is capable" and did it well! She had excellent professional and managerial skills, was a superb teacher and made an impact when serving the community. She was prayerful, supportive, an excellent mentor, a good listener, and never intrusive. Sister Catherine Irene ministered in elementary education for several years before studying to be and serving as a pharmacist. In her spare time, she loved to garden; her roses were well cared for. She is survived by her nieces Mary Jo Findley, Eva Moran and Michelle McElfresh.There will be no service arrangements at this time. Donations in memory of Sister Catherine Irene Findley may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com
