January 21st, 1965 - May 29th, 2020A very sad farewell to my lovely bride of 34 years, "Nurse Cat". Catherine leaves behind her loving husband, Kraig, her father, Henry, her mother, Sharon, and her 2 children Ryan and Aimée. Her joyful spirit, contagious laughter, authentic love and selflessness will be dearly missed. Our memories of her will be held in our hearts forever.



