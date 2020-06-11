Catherine Marie Arvidson
January 21st, 1965 - May 29th, 2020A very sad farewell to my lovely bride of 34 years, "Nurse Cat". Catherine leaves behind her loving husband, Kraig, her father, Henry, her mother, Sharon, and her 2 children Ryan and Aimée. Her joyful spirit, contagious laughter, authentic love and selflessness will be dearly missed. Our memories of her will be held in our hearts forever.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
