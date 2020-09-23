1/
Sister Catherine Marie Kreta
1933 - 2020
March 22, 1933 - September 8, 2020 Sister Catherine Marie Kreta, C.S.J. age 87, passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Born March 22, 1933 in Los Angeles California, she was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 19, 1952. She was teacher, school administrator, hospital administrator, justice coordinator, spiritual director, and supervisor of elementary education in the province. She also served as Provincial Superior from 1986-1992. Wherever Sr. Catherine Marie ministered she was found to have an understanding and compassionate heart. Sr. Catherine Marie was preceded in death by parents Stephen and Fern Kreta and her brother, Edward Kreta. She is survived by her niece Eileen Zickefoose and nephews Ken, Michael, Martin and Dennis Kreta. When service dates are set, they will be listed on the website of the mortuary, Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - Rice Center, www.LAfuneral.com please visit the website to send messages and share memories. Donations in memory of Sister Catherine Marie Kreta may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049.




Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions- Rice Center
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 792-7599
