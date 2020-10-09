Catherine Stewart Murdoch, 89 passed away peacefully in her sleep September 23, 2020 after a short stage 4 battle with a rare form of cancer, and a long battle with dementia from which she now can rest. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother who only saw the best in everyone she knew. She is survived by her husband of 64 years of marriage Andrew, their two daughters Angela Dates (Michael) and Claire Gatbonton (Simon), grandchildren Eric Dates (Laura) and Alexandra Dates-Samko (Tyler), and great granddaughter Isabella.Ca
therine was born August 31, 1931 in Dumbarton Scotland, to parents Thomas & Margaret McCrae, the first of eight brothers and sisters including her three surviving siblings Donald (Babara), Richard (Mary) and Margaret. Andrew and Catherine married in Scotland, moved to Toronto, and ultimately settled in West Los Angeles to start and raise their family. Catherine had a long career as a paralegal at law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher where she worked closely with client President Ronald and Nancy Reagan on estate matters, always enjoying her meetings with them when they came to Los Angeles. Almost immediately after gaining her US citizenship, Catherine was summoned for jury duty and was selected as an alternate juror on the OJ Simpson trial, later becoming a juror but ultimately dismissed when one of her doctors was added to the witness list.A long-time Cheviot Hills resident, Catherine enjoyed playing tennis at the Westside Racquet/Beverly Hills Country Club, taking long walks, working in her garden, vacationing in Incline Village Lake Tahoe, celebrating all the holidays and bragging about her family who will all miss her very much.