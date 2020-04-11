|
|
November 20, 1969 - March 6, 2020 Cay passed away peacefully in her childhood home in Rustic Canyon following an extended illness on March 6, 2020. She was born at St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica, on November 20, 1969, and was raised in Pacific Palisades. She was the beloved only daughter of Jean Enns and was predeceased by her father, Harold B. Enns, M.D., F.R.C.P. (c) in 1982. Cay attended St. Matthew's Parish and Brentwood School. As a student at Brentwood School, she was a tremendous athlete. She was a two-time CIF Champion in Volleyball (1985, 1986), and All League in Volleyball (1986) and Basketball (1987). She graduated high school in 1987, and received the Faculty Award an honor given to the student who has grown most, both as a person and as a student. She graduated from the University of Colorado where she majored in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology. Cay occupied herself during summers by being a Camp Counselor at St. Matthew's Parish. Her first group of chick-a-dees were called "Toe Dirt." There were many counselor parties in Rustic Canyon during that time. She also was a member of the National Charity League (Coronet Debutant 1987). From a young age, she had a passion for doing charity work, and this turned out to be a lifelong pursuit. Cay was musical, and started playing piano at an early age, studying with the wonderful Gertrude Lehman, who also taught her older brothers. Cay unobtrusively watched her brothers' lessons, and, one day, was able to convince "Gert" that it was her turn. This started a progression of many recitals at the Bel Air Bay Club. Cay joined Brentwood School as a faculty member in 1997, and taught Physics, Astronomy, Biology and Senior Seminar. She was especially proud to serve as Class Dean for the classes of 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2016. Cay loved her students, whom she called her "ducklings," and took pride in the relationships she built over the years. She was known for bringing puppies on campus before exam time to reduce student 'jitters'. Cay was one of the most popular, creative, and inspirational teachers at Brentwood School A former student, Jasper Grey, wrote: " Your laughter, shenanigans, intelligence, kindness and heart were the highlight of thousands of lives that you touched, including mine." An example of Cay's thoughts to her students on graduation day: "I, Ms. Enns, of somewhat sound mind and body do hereby leave my beloved class of 2014: The World. Corny as it seems, you can do anything and be whomever you want to be. Hopefully, you will find ways to find happiness without bending to the wishes of anyone but yourselves. There are so many pressures to conform, and one of the great things about college is that you can shed whatever you want from your personae. I leave you the power to be limitless. That said, use your power for good, not evil. Help people. Take classes that have nothing to do with making money later in life. Fall in love. Call your parents when you don't need anything. And when you vaguely remember that woman who watched over you during your formative High School years, shoot her an e-mail or, better yet, friend her on Facebook if you haven't already. I am and always will be. YOUR DEAN." Cay's greatest passion was exploring and photographing the world. This brought her not only immense gratification, but also a continued challenge to learn and inspire all that came in her path. She compiled photography books after returning from her trips, revealing the unique vision behind her beautiful blue eyes. Cay's explorations started in childhood, traveling to her grandparents' summer home in Canada, annoying her brothers by destroying their treasures built on the beach, laughing at their attempts to water ski, and later begging them to help her ski. She travelled with her family throughout Europe, visiting castles, museums, many animal parks and the occasional Lego store. The inspiration to travel continued after college. She revisited her previous haunts, but added South Africa, Iceland, Australia, Japan and the Amalfi Coast. Traveling gave her the opportunity to go diving, swim with the sharks and other sea creatures, and go surfing. Her dream, after she fell ill, was to return to Kona to swim with the dolphins. Cay always wanted to experience weightlessness, particularly because she taught both Astronomy and Physics. She knew that a zero gravity encounter would equip her to answer many of the students' questions that she could never truly grasp by book learning alone. Her call to space may have started in 2003, when she attended a luncheon with astronaut Jon McBride, who told Cay how one can gain 2 1/2 inches in height after two weeks of zero gravity. In October 2015, Cay had the experience of a lifetime, taking an amazing zero gravity plane ride. She came home with a photo of herself floating in space, complete with a big smile. She also was able to visit NASA, where she saw a Saturn V rocket with a fuel tank the size of Bentwood's gym, and met Al Worden, an astronaut who traveled to the moon with only 70K of computer memory on his ship. Cay was dynamic, strong-willed and known for her tenacity, sense of humor, impeccable integrity and generosity. Cay was predeceased by her father, Harold B. Enns, M.D., (F.R.C.P.)(c), and is survived by her mother, Jean; brothers, Gregory M. Enns, M.D., (Christa), Lionel N. Enns, Ph.D.,(Amy); husband, Nigel Agravante Stewart; nieces, Sophie Enns, Macallan Enns-Ford, Tallulah (Hal) Enns-Ford; nephew, Tobey Enns; aunts, Mary Cobb (Doug), Helen Waugh, Helen Schmidt (Rudy); uncles, Allen Zajac (Jan), Ted Enns (Sharon), and numerous cousins. All are devastated by her loss. A celebration of Cay's life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020