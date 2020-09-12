1/1
Cecilia R. Moelter
May 1, 1932 - September 6, 2020 Cecilia "Cece" Rodman Moelter passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020, due to heart failure. She spent her final days at home, enjoying her family, and is now reunited with John, her beloved husband of 55 years. Cece will be deeply missed by her five adoring children, eight grandchildren, many other relatives, and (no exaggeration) hundreds of friends. She was the soul of hospitality and made everyone feel special. She taught us all the meaning of compassion, generosity, and (especially) good manners. Hers was the epitome of a life well lived: filled with love, faith, service to others, fun, and travel.Born in 1932, a third-generation Los Angelino, Cece held degrees from Immaculate Heart College and University of Detroit. She worked as a teacher and a technical writer. After raising her family in North Hollywood, she spent the past 25 years as an active resident of The Sea Ranch, in Northern California. A Roman Catholic, she was a steadfast member of the parishes of St. Charles Borromeo and Mary Star of the Sea. Over the course of her life, Cece devoted her energy to countless charities and nonprofits. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be sent to Redwood Coast Land Conservancy. Due to the pandemic, no memorial service is planned at this time. To honor Cece's memory, please go for a nature walk, help someone in need, or write a letter (in neat cursive) to a loved one.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
