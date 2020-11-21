May 22, 1955 - November 14, 2020 Cedric Lee Watkins was born May 22, 1955 to John Boyd and Mable Burkes Watkins in Long Beach, California. He graduated from Long Beach Poly High School where he was active in student government and excelled in athletics. He accepted a scholarship to Washington State University where he continued his football career and received his degree in Business Administration. He continued his professional development completing a masters degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University, and a law degree with a focus on estate planning.His professional career began in the corporate offices of 20th Century Fox Films as a manager of strategic planning. He was then hired as an account manager in programming, advertising, and finance at KGO–TV, ABC's affiliate in San Francisco. He later became a corporate account manager at KCBS in Los Angeles, where he marketed network programs to affiliates and advertising agencies. Cedric had a brief stint at New York Life before discovering his entrepreneurial spirit and starting his own business, The Watkins Group (TWG), an estate planning firm. For more than 25 years he grew TWG to be a pillar in the Black community advising clients on their personal finances. Year after year TWG was recognized for business excellence by the Million Dollar Round Table and received awards from the LA Chamber of Commerce. He took pride that TWG served his community and gave him an opportunity to connect and give back to the neighborhoods that supported him.Cedric was known for his outgoing personality: a warm greeting with a smile, a strong handshake or hug, and a desire to make a new friend. One of his passions in life was collecting many exotic cars that he enjoyed driving fast with his favorite jazz and R&B soundtrack in the background. Cedric was active in his church, First AME, a long time member and past president of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Black MBA Association, a long time member and former officer in the 100 Black Men of Los Angeles, where this year's senior scholarship will be given in his name. He also lent his leadership and wisdom to the Graziadio School at Pepperdine as a member of the Board of Visitors, the Executive Board, and the board of the Black Alumni Council. Cedric was honored with the Pepperdine Graziadio Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2017 for his impressive professional accomplishments, in addition to his thirty-five years of loyal support to Pepperdine University. With his passing, Pepperdine University will name the Cedric L. Watkins Graziadio Board Diversity Scholarship, in his honor. Cedric is predeceased by his parents and his sister Yvonne Johnson. He leaves behind to cherish his memory two brothers, John Boyd Watkins Jr. and his wife Cathy, and Corbett Alexander Watkins, his son, Cedric Watkins Jr. and his wife Channon, daughters, Yazmin Monet Watkins-Vieux and her husband David, Jade Watkins Sprague and her husband Tim, and Amber Watkins, grandchildren, Paris Watkins, Madison Watkins, Zoe Watkins, August Watkins, Miles Sprague, Lily Sprague, and Regan Watkins. There is a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends that are also mourning his passing.A virtual celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 11am PST on the First AME Church YouTube page with limited in-person attendance respecting limitations due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the 100 Black Men of Los Angeles in Cedric's honor. For those unable to attend the Saturday livestream, the service will remain up on the First AME YouTube page at bit.ly/watkinshomegoing. Remarks can be made at www.legacy.com
.