October 1, 1919 - April 1, 2020 Cedrick Masaki Shimo, WWII vet and executive at Honda International, was born in Imperial Valley, CA, to Tamori & Yoshiko Urakami Shimo, of Okayama, Japan. He moved to multicultural Boyle Heights. He assisted his kendo instructor father, learned Japanese from his teacher mother, was a Boy Scout leader, and loved baseball. Graduating from Roosevelt High '37 & UCLA '41, he pursued international relations at UCB. Drafted, and at MIS deployment, but denied visitation to his mother in Manzanar, he rebelled, was demoted then moved to the 1800th Battalion comprised of German, Italian & Japanese Americans, which he later lectured on. At Honda he worked on high $ projects and helped ease trade relations, receiving The Order of the Rising Sun 2008, from Japan. Predeceased by wives Mitsuko Uyeno & Mildred Sasaki, survived by son Roderick; Margie Matsui, Jeanie Blaylock, Dan Matsui, Brent Matsui & lifelong friends. Regrettably, services are private. Please direct gifts to the needy & share memories of Cedrick's life with friends & family. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 11, 2020