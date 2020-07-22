December 19, 1940 - April 29, 2020 Celia went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020 after an eight-month valiant battle with cancer, she was 79. Celia was a librarian for the Rowland Unified School District, first at Killian Elementary School and then at Alvarado Junior High. Celia's passions were quilting and gardening. She will be remembered for having a kind and giving heart as others always came before herself. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and is survived by her four children- James Post (Leslie), Peter Post, Robin Post and Christine Clark (Micah); seven grandchildren- Michael, Christopher, Jeffrey, Jacob, LeAnn, Alyssa and Justin; five great-grandchildren- Trinity, Michael Weston, Adaline, Charlotte & Amanda; her sisters Lucy & Patty and many nieces, nephews. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. The family held a private internment service at Queen of Heaven Cemetary on May 9, 2020. A Catholic Celebration of Life memorial mass will be held at a later date.



