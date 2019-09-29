|
April 13, 1926 - September 24, 2019 It is with profound sadness and a great sense of loss that we announce the passing of Chanchil Kour Sundher, much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker extraordinaire. She died peacefully with her family at her side in her home in Malibu, CA early in the morning of September 24, 2019.Chanchil was born to the late Bhagat Singh Hoti and the late Bishan Kour Hoti on April 13, 1926, in Punjab, India. She immigrated to Canada as a toddler and spent her youth and early adulthood in Victoria, British Columbia. It was there she married the late Sampuran (Spoony) Singh Sundher, who went on to create the Hollywood Wax Museum in 1965. This business venture had the pair move to Los Angeles and to a new kind of experience, as it was the first time being away from extended family and friends. Chanchil and Spoony were embraced especially by the Indian community, making great friends and strong ties over the next 55 years. Chanchil's most cherished times and memories revolved around her family. She and Spoony had six children: firstborn was son Maeva, followed by two daughters, Janik and Indira, and then three sons Kabir, Jehlam, and Raubi. All of them cherish their good fortune in having had such a gentle, kind, and fun-loving mother. She was also deeply involved in the lives of her ten grandchildren (Tej, Sanjai, Ryan, Kirin, Miles, Pria, Shaila, Amarpreet, Sarina, and Navdev) and loved them fiercely. Each of them adored her and appreciated celebrating their birthdays and graduations with her, spending time with her in the kitchen baking and making roti, and so much more. Chanchil also had the special luck of being a great-grandmother to three spectacular children (Kingston, Cali, and Ronan). She felt fortunate to have two loving sons-in-law (Shivraj and Loui), three amazing daughters-in-law (Jocelyn, Kathleen, and Suzanne), and five wonderful grandchildren's spouses (Farrah, Niki, Ashima, Rajiv, and Shabnum). Her late sister (Hardial Kour Sundher) and her surviving sisters-in-law (Spoonkor Mattu, Bindo Dillon, and Bosso Gill) were together for every important milestone in her life, along with their husbands (the late Ranji Mattu, the late Buncy Dillon, and Sucha Gill). Her much-loved brother-in-law (the late Teardy Sundher) lived with Chanchil and the family for many of his younger years, and along with his wife (Carmen Sundher) shared so much together. Many nieces and nephews view her as their second mother, someone with whom they shared their victories, triumphs, and defeats.Chanchil will be remembered for her kind heart, wisdom, and warm personality. She had the unique quality of making everyone who met her feel heard and not judged. She welcomed everyone – rich or poor, young or old - with her warm smile and caring nature. She will be greatly missed.Chanchil Sundher's Memorial Service Saturday, October 5, 20193:00 pm (doors will open at 2:30 pm)Church of the HillsForest Lawn - Hollywood Hills6300 Forest Lawn DriveLos Angeles, CA 90068Chanchil Sundher's Celebration of LifeSaturday, October 5, 20196:30 pm to 10:30 pm Calamigos Beach Club at Solstice Canyon26025 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265In lieu of flowers, Chanchil requested contributions be made to her favorite charity, . We wish to express our sincere thanks to Dr. Jonathan Weaver, Dr. Richard L. Taw, and the staff of VITAS for their caring medical support. We also thank Chanchil's compassionate caregivers: Lourdes Crawford; Marie Coulibally; and Beth Abarquez.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 29, 2019