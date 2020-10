Or Copy this URL to Share

February 22, 1930 - October 12, 2020 Chang C. Chen, enterprising and brilliant, noble and humble, was born in Shaoxing, & earned a Ph.D in electrical engineering. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Bessie, 2 children, Edward and Deborah, and 3 grandchildren, Chris, Nick and Austin.



