|
|
September 3, 1928 - January 30, 2020 Chanin Hale was a small town girl from Dayton, Ohio, who moved to New York in 1955 right out of high school to pursue a career on the stage. In New York she toured in the revue High Time, performed in The Gazebo, Come Blow Your Horn, Bus Stop and Little Mary Sunshine. In 1963, while appearing in a production at UCLA, she was discovered by Jack Albertson who introduced her to Red Skelton. He appreciated her excellent pantomime skills and she became a regular on the show for the next seven years. Other television work includes appearances on Death Valley Days, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Hondo, The Donna Reed Show, The Danny Kaye Show, The Beverly Hillbillies and several episodes of Dragnet. Film appearances include Gunn, Will Penny and the Night They Raided Minsky's. She also had a small role in Blue Hawaii staring Elvis. Chanin went on several USO tours, becoming a favorite of the soldiers when a photo of her posing as Eve in a homemade costume appeared in the New York Daily News. In 1986 she married Richard Bradshaw, who shared her love of exotic travel and had a sense of humor to match his. They spent more than 35 wonderful years together, traveling extensively to exotic locales, entertaining friends and enjoying each other's company. Eventually, Chanin declared that "if you've seen one rain forest you've seen them all" and they traveled to more civilized locations. The two of them started a great conversation that didn't end until she passed away. Her beloved Richard followed her two weeks later on what would have been their 34th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her stepdaughters, Linda, Barbara and Victoria Bradshaw.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020