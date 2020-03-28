Home

Charlene E. Bleifer

Charlene E. Bleifer Obituary
March 29, 1929 - March 11, 2020 Charlene Bleifer, wife of Beverly Hills cardiologist Dr. Selvyn Bleifer, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on March 11, 2020, after a 5-year battle with parotid ductal cancer. After studying apparel design at UCLA, Charlene entered the fashion industry working at Filene's French shop, while her husband was studying in Boston, Massachusetts. She then became the personnel manager of the National Retail Merchant's Association, providing assistance to small, medium, and large retailers. Charlene was born in Duluth, Minnesota. Her parents, Doris and Ben Kaner, were small retail food shop owners. After moving to Los Angeles, she attended Los Angeles High School and then UCLA. When her husband entered the Air Force she lived in New York, London, and France, where her first child, Michelle, was born. After moving back to Los Angeles, she had two more children, Karen and Scott. Scott was killed in a bicycle accident in 2005. Charlene was burdened by a number of medical problems resulting in multiple fractures and repetitive surgeries, but she maintained an amazing outlook on life and was able to travel extensively, which was her passion. She is survived by her husband of 66 years and her two daughters, Karen and Michelle.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020
