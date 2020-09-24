August 27, 1935 - April 1, 2020 Charles Albert Tibbetts III passed into eternal life peacefully at home an April 1, 2020. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Sandra Riley Tibbetts, and a wonderful father to his three children. Charles was born August 27, 1935 in Rochester, New York to Charles Albert Tibbetts II and Norma Winans Tibbetts. He graduated from Logan Basic College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, Missouri, and soon after, married Sandra Jeanne Riley. He was an excellent chiropractor. He changed professions to work for McDonnell Aircraft, and then Martin Marietta, and later General Electric Company as a logistics engineer and manufacturing engineer working in the aerospace industry during the Mercury, Gemini and Saturn space programs. He helped put a man on the moon. After the Saturn program, he turned his attention to the lighting industry, redesigning manufacturing processes and products in an effort to keep these products made in America instead of being made offshore. His talents as a logistics, materials and manufacturing problem solver took him and the family all over the United States for the next 25 years until Charlie and Sandie settled in Torrance, California. He spent the next 20 years as a manufacturing consultant until finally retiring after a stroke. Charlie and Sandie traveled the world for pleasure, exploring every continent together. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, his three children, David Tibbetts (Francie), Jeanette Van Horn (Larry), and Brigitte Chase (Jeff), seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Charles was a very intelligent, successful and generous man with a great sense of humor. He was everything a real man should be. His memory is a blessing to us all. A memorial service will be held in 2021 at Journey of Faith Baptist Church, Manhattan Beach, California, after the pandemic difficulties are over. Email requests for information about this service todtibbetts9@gmail.com.



