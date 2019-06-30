April 30, 1994 - June 22, 2019 Charlie McBee, loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend went home to be with the Lord June 22, 2019.Charlie was kind, compassionate and full of life. A naturally talented athlete, he was a CIF champion water polo and baseball player at Palos Verdes High School. He captained and led both the water polo and baseball teams to Bay League championships. He went on to play water polo for USC where he won two national championships and graduated in 2017. FIGHT ON!Charlie wanted everyone to have a good time, was always the positive light in the room and took care of others before himself. He made each person he met feel like they were his best friend. He was one of a kind, a gift from God… he was and forever will be LOVE to all of us.Charlie is survived by his parents Mary & Cameron McBee, his siblings Cassidy (Madi), Molly & Christopher McBee, niece and nephew Lucy & Finn, aunt Tricia Jacobs (Mark, Alexander & Caroline), uncle Tom Roney, aunt Kendra Feshbach (Andrew, Natasha & Nicole), great aunt Carol Inman, step grandmother Jane Roney and many other cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents Mary Ann and Patrick Roney, Cynthia Boettcher and Walter McBee. A Celebration of Life will be held at Palos Verdes High School Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Donations in Charlie's memory may be made to Active Minds, an organization supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults (support.activeminds.org). Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 30 to July 2, 2019