Charles was born in New York City on November 23,1932, and passed away in Santa Monica, CA on May 6, 2019.He was the youngest son of James A.T. and Mary E. (Harris) Mulry; he is preceded in death by siblings Thomas Mulry (Claire), Mary Norris (Norbert), James Mulry (Carol), and brother-in-law W. Roger Backus. He is survived by his sister Barbara Backus.He is also survived by daughter Karla Mulry of Carlsbad CA ,his beloved wife of 43 years Mimi (Dayan) of Beverly Hills, CA, son Sean Mulry of Newport Beach, CA and step-children Otto Placik MD (Lora), Irma Oliff MD (Ira) and their children of Chicago, IL.He joined the Army and fought with distinction in the Korean War. After this, he attended Fordham University. Then, he attended Georgetown Medical School, graduating with honors. In the 60's he moved to California and started his residency at USC County Hospital and became a lifelong booster of all things Trojan. As an internist, he opened a private practice in Beverly Hills and was a professor at USC Medical School. Charlie was a well loved and respected doctor by his patients and peers and will be terribly missed. He embraced his Irish heritage as a Son of St. Patrick and was a wonderful storyteller and raconteur.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the . Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 8 to May 11, 2019