Charles Bianco
Charles Anthony Bianco

Charles Anthony Bianco Obituary
September 3, 1928 - April 12, 2018 A naive Southern Californian, Charles graduated from Hollywood High School in 1946. With a love for the theatre he studied with Maria Ouspenskaya and became a founding member of The Circle Players. A member of AEA and SAG he appeared in several features including Limelight before the Korean War intervened. In 1957, with partner Carl Bostelmann, he opened Kaleidescope which become a successful table top boutique in Beverly Hills and later West Hollywood. After retiring in 1991, Charles continued to support Los Angeles theatre. Respected and loved by his friends, to quote one of his favorite sayings "I've had an elegant sufficiency." We have greatly missed Charles over the past year. Glen and Bill
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 12, 2019
