February 23, 1930 - September 9, 2019 Charlie was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Los Angeles and died at Pacific Post Acute Care facility in Santa Monica after a heroic battle with Parkinson's disease. Charlie spent his life in Los Angeles, and graduated from Hollywood High School where he participated in football. He worked in the construction business. Charlie had a big heart and had an unusual faculty for meeting people and forming friendships. Charlie loved sports, both as a participant and spectator. He was a mainstay at Gold's and World Gym, and was a close personal friend of Joe Gold. Sincere appreciation is extended to Charlie's longtime caretaker and friend, Chris Thompson and to those at Pacific Post Acute Care who cared for him so kindly for the last nine months of his life. A memorial celebration of Charlie's life will be held Saturday, October 19 at the Venice Library from 3-5 PM. All friends are invited.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 13, 2019