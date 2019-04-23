Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Cash Rampton III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Cash Rampton III Obituary
July 19, 1952 - April 16, 2019 Charles Cash Rampton III passed away at his home in Inglewood, CA, as a result of chronic health issues. Inglewood HS, Class of '70. BYU Class of '76 with a BA in Political Science and MPA in Personnel Mgmt. ('78). Served 2 years at a church mission in Tokyo, Japan. Retired after 32 years in Human Resources at Raytheon/Hughes Aircraft. Lifelong member of the Inglewood community. Active BSA leader and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A memorial service will be held in Salt Lake City, where he will be buried alongside his parents. He is survived by 3 sons and 10 grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.