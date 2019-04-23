|
July 19, 1952 - April 16, 2019 Charles Cash Rampton III passed away at his home in Inglewood, CA, as a result of chronic health issues. Inglewood HS, Class of '70. BYU Class of '76 with a BA in Political Science and MPA in Personnel Mgmt. ('78). Served 2 years at a church mission in Tokyo, Japan. Retired after 32 years in Human Resources at Raytheon/Hughes Aircraft. Lifelong member of the Inglewood community. Active BSA leader and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A memorial service will be held in Salt Lake City, where he will be buried alongside his parents. He is survived by 3 sons and 10 grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 23, 2019