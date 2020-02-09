Home

Charles Chapman Wyman Obituary
Jonesborough, TN-Charles C. Wyman, aged 70, passed into the presence of his Lord on January 27, 2020. He was born in Lakehurst, NJ, son of Charles and Barbara Wyman. Charles is survived by his cherished wife, Mary, and his five siblings and their families. A service celebrating Charles' remarkable life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. James Episcopal Church, Greeneville, TN. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Flowers may be sent to St. James or donations can be made in Charles' memory to a church or charity of your choosing. Condolences may be sent to the Wyman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2020
