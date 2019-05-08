March 21, 1934 - May 4, 2019 Charles "Chuck" Everts passed away peacefully at the age of 85 at his home in Laguna Beach. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He loved his long career as an audio engineer, the many adventures, and the interesting people he met and worked with over the years. His other love was photography and making large prints of the best shots, particularly of his travels. He is survived by his wife Carol, his daughter Carin, 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He will be missed and he will remain in our hearts forever. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 8 to May 12, 2019