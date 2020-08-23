October 28, 1926 - August 17, 2020 Chuck passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. He was 93. Chuck was born in Minneapolis, the second son of Emily (Scully) and Joseph Warren Hovorka. In 1939, the family moved to Los Angeles, and Chuck soon followed his brother Warren to Loyola High School, entering the class of '45. Chuck reveled in his four years there, forming lasting friendships and deep bonds to the Loyola community that span generations. Chuck attended the University of Santa Clara and in 1949 graduated from Loyola University, receiving a commission in the United States Air Force, in which he served actively through the Korean War and as a reservist until 1975. He was President of the Southern California chapter of the Arthritis Foundation
, which became the largest source of funds for research into treatments and therapeutics for arthritis in the United States. Early in his tenure, his job interview of Sylvia McNamara became the first of countless invigorating conversations they would share for the next 57 years. Married in 1963, Chuck and Sylvia settled in Hancock Park, in Los Angeles, and by 1973 were raising a daughter and four sons. Chuck cheered, guided, counseled, challenged, comforted, humored and engaged his family (and everyone he knew) with an open mind, light touch, ready smile - and an irrepressible twinkle in his eye. Chuck's endless optimism inspired hope: problems were never insurmountable, failures never final, fears answered with faith. A lifelong Catholic, Chuck devoted time and energy to numerous Catholic healthcare and educational organizations throughout his life. Chuck's cherished daughter, Fran, predeceased him in 2019. Chuck is survived by his wife, Sylvia; sons Chuck (Laurie Regan), Dan (Kelly Phelps), Joe (Michelle King), and Tony (Rachel Cluff); and eight grandchildren. Due to public health requirements, the family is planning a private celebration of life, and is grateful for the heartfelt expressions of support received from so many. Finally, to Fatima, Natalie and Tori, thank you for the energetic and attentive care and comfort you gave so generously to Chuck and the Hovorka family.