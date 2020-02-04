|
Charles Francis Leyba (Buddy) passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 28, 2020 due to complications of diabetes.Buddy grew up in Pasadena and attended Mayfield Junior School where he was an outstanding athlete. He later graduated from La Salle Prep. He worked for many years for Lawyers Title Co. of Pasadena.Buddy loved to fish and camping the mountains of California, Colorado and New Mexico with his brother Robert. He was also an avid sports fan always rooting for the Dodgers, Angels, Rams and Lakers, win or lose. He was also a dedicated lifelong fan of the Rolling Stones. He lived for many years in Lake Havasu City, Arizona and recently moved to Cherry Valley to be close to his family in Palm Springs. He is survived by his Mother Connie Leyba and siblings, Mary Carpenter, Robert Leyba, Juliet Klug and David Leyba.We will gather for Mass February 5, 2020 at 12:00pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City at the Holy Redeemer Chapel, 5835 West Slauson Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 4, 2020