June 7, 1920 - May 16, 2019 C. Gordon Haines, a longtime resident of Baltimore, Maryland and a recent resident of Beverly Hills, California has died. Born and raised in Washington D.C., he was a graduate of Harvard College in 1941. After World War II, he received an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School, and a J.D. degree from the Harvard Law School. During World War II, he served on the destroyer SS Kimberley in the Pacific. He retired from the Navy and Naval Reserve, after 21 years as a Lieutenant Commander. He was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1949 and the District of Columbia Bar in 1950. He came to Baltimore to practice in the legal department of the Baltimore Gas & Electric Company and later joined a predecessor law firm of Wright Constable & Skeen, LLP in 1950 concentrating in tax and corporate law.While in retirement, he served as a Certified Arbitrator and Mediator for the Baltimore Better Business Bureau, and as a Civil Mediator for the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. He was president of the Harvard Business School Club of Baltimore in the 1950s and president and director of the Friends of the Towson Library.In his 80's, he competitively played squash at the Maryland Club. He collected approximately 2,000 books, primarily on history and philosophy. When asked whether he had read them all, he replied quoting William Lyons Phelps of Yale when asked a similar question about his 10,000 books, "some I have read twice."He was the devoted husband to Elizabeth Lamb Mattison for 65 years. He was the beloved father of Cynthia "Cindy" H. Stone of Los Angeles and Joanna "Joey" H. Wallenstein of Cordillera, Colorado and grandfather to Gregory, Allison and Kaitlin. A private service will be held in Rutland, Vermont. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 19 to May 20, 2019