May 18, 1949 - November 17, 2019 Dr. Charlies H. Volk, born May 18, 1949 in Evergreen Park, Illinois, died at the age of 70 on November 17, 2019 after a valiant two-year battle against Pancreatic Cancer. A 42-year resident of Newbury Park, Charlie was raised in the Chicago area, received his undergraduate degree in Physics from Lake Forest College in 1971 and his Ph.D in Physics from Indiana University in 1977. He was with Northrop Grumman Navigation Systems (previously Litton Industries) for 38 years, during which time he became a Vice President and Chief Technologist for the organization. He received numerous patents and awards including the Northrop Grumman Lifetime Achievement Award. While at Northrop Grumman he enjoyed the many opportunities to mentor and teach. Charlie continued a lifetime of learning through travel, writing, music lessons and reading (sometimes reading 3 or 4 books simultaneously). His knowledge of science, history and religious studies were unmatched. He was also an avid bicyclist enjoying the hills and valleys of Ventura County for his weekly adventure. There was not a mountain he couldn't climb (especially Boney Mountain) or a bike route he wasn't eager to try. He participated in the California Aids Ride for seven years raising funds and Aids awareness - this was a simple 550 mile trek from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Charlie was very active in the science and local community. He sat on CalPoly SLO Dean's Advisory Council for the School of Engineering, the Board of the San Fernando Engineers Council, Ventura County Discovery Center, the Coalition for Family Harmony, and was an advisor to CSUN's School of Engineering . Charlie was also a huge supporter of the Arts in the City of Thousand Oaks. Charlie is predeceased by his parents, Charles Volk and Sarah Quigley Volk. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Jeffers -Volk. The two shared a blended family – children: Shawn Jeffers (Kerri), Gretchen Volk (Jeffrey Vuillequez), Stacey Jeffers and Shane Jeffers (Nancy). His six grandchildren will miss his dedication to explaining everything from scientific principles to surprising historical facts. He also leaves his two sisters, Mary Lazor and Ellen Volk and one brother, James Volk.Charlie will be remembered as one of the most intelligent, kind, giving and witty person you ever met. No services are being held at this time, however a Celebration of Life will be held in Charlie's honor near his birthday in mid-May 2020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019