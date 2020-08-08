1/1
Charles J. Brahms
August 10, 1940 - July 27, 2020 My heart is breaking, yet my heart is full. The light and love of my life, has been set free from his suffering.Charles " Mr. Wonderful " BrahmsPassed away in his sleep, on July 27th.Chuck received his doctorate of Pharmacology from USC, and had a successful and varied career. The artist that lived in his heart expressed itself by becoming a world class vintage car restorer extraordinaire. Chuck was "Mr. Mercedes" to more than one generation of car collectors, who marveled at the expert artistry and craftsmanship evident in all of his work.Crusty on the outside, but sensitive and loving inside, he touched the lives of many in his 79 years.Soulmate to Valerie for 52 years, adoring pop to son Jason, loving father in law to Cathleen, and Popi to Jake " the dude" and Mia " the magnificent ".You will be missed and loved always.I will find you one day, so we may dance across the heavens, amongst the stars forever.



Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
