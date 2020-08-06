December 6, 1928 - March 18, 2020 Charles "Chuck" Rounds Jr. passed alway at home in Murrieta California of natural causes at the age of 91He leaves his wife Marilyn , son Steven , step children Chris, Robin , and Pamela and grandchildren, nephews , nieces and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his former wife Barbara, son Jeffery, and daughterLaurie.He was CEO of the Chas J Rounds Co. which was An engineering company prominent in the Los Angeles area specializing in flood control. some major projects included 22 miles of the second Los Angeles Aqueduct . He graduated from Eagles Rock high school in 1947 , spent 12 years on the board of the Big Bear lake MWD, was President of the underground Engineering Contractors Assoc. in 1974. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family.



