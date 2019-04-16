October 31, 1924 - April 10, 2019 Charles Heimler, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed of natural causes on April 10th, 2019. He was the son of John and Margaret Heimler, born in Vienna Austria. His father, John, was in Dachau concentration camp for 8 months and was released due to his history as a Captain in the Austrian Army in WWI. As a Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, at 13 years old, he and his parents received Visas in Austria and came to the America. Chuck's grandparents did not escape or survive. In the United States as a German speaking 13 year old he had to teach himself English and find a way to get along with English speaking kids who did not appreciate a German speaking 13 year old. During World War II he was in the US Army as an Intelligence Sargent under General McArthur. After the US Army he went to USC and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineer. Moving into the aerospace field he became a systems manager, he was on the team of the original Viking Space Program, at TRW for over 20 years and contributing to the Apollo program. His retirement became another career as a partner in a real-estate investment and a management company, FHLM. Chuck was always humble, quiet, always planning out the future and caring for what was going on in the world. He married Claire Siebenberg 67 years ago in Los Angeles. They lived together in Laurel Canyon in the first integrated neighborhood in California. They loved dancing, tennis, bridge, friends, sailing, building and working on his custom home, and especially their family. Chuck took care of his mother (99) every day for 10 years after his father passed. He is survived by his wife Claire, sons James and Steven, grandchildren Laura, Kevin, Marissa, and Samantha. Chuck will be missed by all. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019