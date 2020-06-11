May 31, 1934 - April 8, 2020 "The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self- control." Galatians 5:22-23Charles Keefe (Chuck to associates, Charlie to family) was the son of John Kenneth Keefe and Dorothy Parker Keefe born in Beverley Hills. He was the center of attention around which, being an only child, all of his many cousins revolved. He was a single man but not a solitary man; a true gentleman.He graduated from Loyola High School in 1952 and Fordham University in 1956. Charlie then spent 3 years in the Navy as a LTJG traveling to different ports around the world. This experience instilled in him a love of the oceans near and far, his country, the US Navy and a disciplined way to live his life.After his Navy discharge he joined his father's plumbing establishment in Beverly Hills as a vice-president. He loved to tell tales of everyone's garbage disposals needing repair on the days prior to Thanksgiving! In the early 80s a Rolling Stone magazine article described his agency as the "plumber to the stars." This epithet was used to tease Charlie unmercifully. He became active in the Beverly Hills community in the Kiwanis Club where he served as president. Around this time Charlie moved from Marina del Rey to Pacific Palisades where he purchased his lovely home with a panoramic ocean view. Charlie loved many things: his Catholic faith which sustained and guided him, the Dodgers, his extended family, big parties, birthday cards purchased at the car wash, the Thomas Guide and a good Scotch. His favorite section of the LA Times was the obituary page and then on to the sports page. He was an avid sports fan. Many phone calls were exchanged when a favorite team won or lost. Goodness, kindness and generosity were his strong traits along with a vibrant Irish wit. No party was complete without his presence. He was the family historian with an exceptional proclivity for names and dates. He served Corpus Christi Parish where for many years he was an indispensable volunteer as a lector, Eucharistic minister with one exception-no service at evening masses as that was his inviolate cocktail time.Charlie is survived by many generations of cousins on both Keefe and Parker sides of his family.Memorial Service to be scheduled as soon as circumstances permit.