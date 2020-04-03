|
August 14, 1933 - March 23, 2020 Rev. Charles Orr, a religious and community leader who was a Senior Pastor of Westwood Presbyterian Church for nearly forty years, passed away March 23, 2020. His wife Claire West Orr, his daughter Nancy Ryals and close family friend Dr. Bruce McLucas were at his bedside. Becoming pastor of the then-struggling Westside church in 1970, Charles Orr led the congregation into an outward-looking mission serving the broader community. Through his efforts and the "nudging" of his wife, the church founded PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) in 1983. PATH has interim and permanent supportive housing and outreach for thousands of individuals and families from San Diego to San Jose. The Church, under Charles' leadership also helped found the Westside Food Bank and FosterAll (formerly Child Share), which has recruited and supported families from faith communities to foster and adopt over 3,500 abused and neglected children. In addition to community activism, Rev. Orr was a spiritual leader to both his own congregation and a much wider audience. In the 1970 and '80s, he broadcast sermons on several Los Angeles radio stations. His thoughtful, intellectual and open minded messages greatly contrasted with televangelist of that era. Upon his retirement from WPC in 2009, Charles served as guest preacher at All Saints Beverly Hills and Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church. Charles Orr was born in Elwood City, PA, to Mabel and Charles L. Orr, Sr. Due to his father's work, his family moved to Utah when Charles was a teenager. He graduated from Brigham Young University, where he felt the call to the Protestant ministry. He went on to receive his Master of Divinity from San Francisco Theological Seminary and completed further study at Harvard Divinity School. Before coming to Westwood, he was Pastor of San Geronimo Presbyterian Church in Marin County and Trinity Presbyterian Church in Santa Cruz. Charles and Claire have 4 living children, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is best remembered by generations of parishioners and others who looked to him for spiritual guidance and comfort; he performed baptisms, weddings and funerals for multiple generations of the same family. He brought his scripturally-based sermons into contemporary life with quotes from newspapers, literary giants, scenes from movies, plays, beloved poems and favorite songs. Rev. Orr changed lives. Many of his sermons are in his recently published book, "God Knows." In announcing his passing, Westwood Presbyterian Church recognized his long leadership by saying "Charles' profound sermons, delightful sense of humor, generous spirit, and passionate commitment to mission leave an enormous legacy. Because of his humility we doubt he ever appreciated the extraordinary impact that he had." All Saints Church added its own testimony, "Charles used his considerable imagination and intellect to give us a greater sense of our own humanity and the depth of God's love for us." The celebration of Charles' life is delayed until we all can gather. In lieu of flowers, please donate to PATH or FosterAll.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020