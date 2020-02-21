|
July 10, 1942 - February 11, 2020 Charles Lee Layne, a.k.a. Charles Lanyer, beloved husband, brother, uncle, and accomplished actor, died February 11 in Los Angeles from complications following surgery. Born in Kirkland, Wash., July 10, 1942, to Ethel and Walter Layne, Charles grew up in Issaquah, Wash. He graduated from Princeton in 1964 (BA in Religion), then went to Beirut, Lebanon, where he was a teaching fellow at International College from 1964-65. He returned to the USA after a couple of years and earned a BFA (Actors Training Program) at University of Washington in 1972, then embarked on a career as an actor. Early in his career, he became a company member at the prestigious American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. Later he moved to Los Angeles, appearing in popular television shows such as Hill Street Blues, Dallas, and NYPD Blue. Charles also performed in films including The Stepfather and Die Hard 2. Eventually, he returned to his first love, the stage, doing numerous shows at South Coast Repertory Theater, Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts, and the American Conservatory Theater. He received more than a dozen awards for his stage performances. Survived by his wife Sara ("Sally"), his sister Carla Payzer, his brother Loren (Melissa), and many nieces and nephews. No service is planned. Charles cared deeply about the environment, and especially about animals. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his memory to the environmental/animal .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020